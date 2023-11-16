Disturbances could show tropical development near Florida this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are tracking two areas of disturbance in the tropics.

One disturbance in the Caribbean could develop into a tropical storm as it moves to the north-northeast.

The system could bring widespread flooding to the Islands south of Florida.

Another disturbance trying to develop near the Bahamas brought flooding to South Florida on Wednesday.

That system will combine with moisture from the Gulf of Mexico that is moving along with a front.

The increased storm activity in the Atlantic is forecast to create beach erosion on Central Florida’s coast.

