Dog dies in a house fire in a Titusville home

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — The Titusville Fire Department was called out to a structure fire in a model home community late Friday night.

The fire happened at the Whispering Pines Manufactured Home and RV Community.

Firefighters said when they arrived on scene, the house was 90% in flames including a car.

Fire crews were able to put out the fire and found that it was due to a cooking accident.

No injuries were reported, but the owner’s dog could not escape and did not survive.

The Red Cross is help those impacted by the fire, as fire officials deemed as a total loss.

