Dog or no dog? Dining debate in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Commissioners in Orange County will soon consider a plan that could allow dog-friendly dining in unincorporated Orange County.
City municipalities like Orange, Winter Park and Winter Garden have pet-friendly restaurants.
Related Headlines
Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs is spearheading the proposed ordinance after realizing the county’s rules don’t allow dogs and outside dining.
"I bring my dog with me and she comes to brunch. She's part of the gang,” said dog owner Reggie Ward. "I think it’s great because a lot of times you're feeling bad when you leave your dog at home, so a lot of the places actually encourage bringing out your dog and they have dog bowls."
Other people told Channel 9’s Myrt Price that they have some reservations about allowing dogs in outside dining.
"Hopefully, the dog is well trained so they're not super-annoying to everyone,” said one person who didn’t want to be identified. "I don't think people should eat with their dogs in their laps. Enjoy your meal without your dog in your lap."
Commissioners will discuss the issue June 5.
>>> Download the free WFTV news app <<<
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}