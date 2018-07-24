Dog rescued from hot vehicle in Walmart parking lot, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man in Orange County was cited for neglect after he left his dog in a hot car, Orange County Animal Services officials said.
Animal Services received a call Sunday afternoon from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office asking for assistance in the Walmart parking lot on East Colonial Drive.
They said a dog, named Sam, had been left in a pickup truck in direct sunlight with the windows down.
Sam had been in the vehicle for about 20 minutes, deputies said.
Orange County Fire Rescue checked the temperature and said it was 103 degrees inside the truck.
Animal Services issued a citation for neglect and confiscated the dog. They did not identify the owner.
Sam was taken to a veterinarian and remains stable.
Animal Services said it receives at least a handful of similar cases in the summer and urges anyone who sees a pet in a hot vehicle to call law enforcement.
