Dogs allowed on Cocoa Beach... for now

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - Cocoa Beach is going to the dogs – at least temporarily.
Starting today, dogs are allowed on the beach. City leaders approved the measure on a six-month trial basis.
There are some important rules to keep in mind if you’re bringing your dog to the beach:
- Dogs can only be on shore from 6 to 10 a.m. and from 5 to 9 p.m. in the evening. Evening hours will be 5 to 7 p.m. when Standard Time returns in November.
- Dogs must be on a leash that’s six feet long or shorter.
- Pets are only permitted between 4th Street South and north of Murkshe Park.
- Owners must clean up after their dogs. The city put disposal stations at each crossover from 4th Street South to North of Murkshe Park.
- Dogs are not allowed on dunes or turtle nests.
Violations could result in a $250 fine. The temporary rule ends in January.
