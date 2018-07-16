  • Dogs allowed on Cocoa Beach... for now

    By: Kevin Williams

    Updated:

    COCOA BEACH, Fla. - Cocoa Beach is going to the dogs – at least temporarily.

    Starting today, dogs are allowed on the beach. City leaders approved the measure on a six-month trial basis.

    Related Headlines

    There are some important rules to keep in mind if you’re bringing your dog to the beach:

    • Dogs can only be on shore from 6 to 10 a.m. and from 5 to 9 p.m. in the evening. Evening hours will be 5 to 7 p.m. when Standard Time returns in November.
    • Dogs must be on a leash that’s six feet long or shorter.
    • Pets are only permitted between 4th Street South and north of Murkshe Park.
    • Owners must clean up after their dogs. The city put disposal stations at each crossover from 4th Street South to North of Murkshe Park.
    • Dogs are not allowed on dunes or turtle nests.

    Violations could result in a $250 fine. The temporary rule ends in January. 

    Download the free WFTV News & Weather apps

    MAP BELOW: Area where pets are temporarily permitted

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories