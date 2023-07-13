Dogs, cats ‘ride’ LYMMO bus in downtown Orlando to promote Orange County Animal Services

ORLANDO, Fla. — Driving around downtown Orlando you might be greeted to a furry face stopped beside you in traffic.

A LYMMO bus wrapped in an advertisement for Orange County Animal Services recently hit the road.

The bus features dogs and cats appearing to “ride” the bus, and with phrasing urging people to adopt and “get them home.”

“This is a highly visible bus that will be running seven days a week on three separate routes around the downtown Orlando area,” shelter officials said. “This means millions of people will see our messaging, and maybe, just maybe, this will translate into more adoptions. More fosters. More volunteers.”

Shelter officials said the bus came to be thanks to a partnership with Vector Media.

