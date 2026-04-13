Shooting off Lee Road in Orange County under investigation

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a shooting in Orange County.
Deputies responded to the incident Sunday night in the area of Lee Road and Kingswood Drive in Orlando.
WFTV saw crime scene tape and several Orange County Sheriff’s Office cruisers on scene around 9 p.m.
Channel 9 has reached out to the agency for information on what led to the shooting and if anyone was hurt.
This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News and monitor WFTV.com for updates.
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