Shooting off Lee Road in Orange County under investigation

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a shooting in Orange County.

Deputies responded to the incident Sunday night in the area of Lee Road and Kingswood Drive in Orlando.

Orange County shooting investigation Deputies respond to a shooting Sunday night off Lee Road in Orlando.

WFTV saw crime scene tape and several Orange County Sheriff’s Office cruisers on scene around 9 p.m.

Channel 9 has reached out to the agency for information on what led to the shooting and if anyone was hurt.

Orange County shooting investigation Deputies respond to a shooting Sunday night off Lee Road in Orlando.

This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News and monitor WFTV.com for updates.

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