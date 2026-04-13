Rain-free Monday sets stage for dry, warm week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Last week’s rain in Central Florida has almost become a distant memory.

On the heels of a pleasant but breezy weekend, the sky will stay dry in the days ahead, according to meteorologist Kassandra Crimi.

On Monday, we’ll see partly cloudy skies with breezy conditions. The afternoon will be warm, with highs in the upper 70s at the coast and in the low 80s inland.

Monday weather outlook - WFTV Expect a rain-free week in Central Florida. (WFTV staff)

The Channel 9 viewing area should remain rain-free all week long.

Crimi says we can also expect each day to be warmer than the last, with mid and upper 80s in place by the end of the week.

Highs will likely climb into the low 90s by the weekend.

Monday weather outlook - WFTV Expect a rain-free week in Central Florida. (WFTV staff)

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