Don’t have a meltdown, Starbucks fans: Coffee chain to change its ice

ORLANDO, Fla. — Don’t have a meltdown, Starbucks fans, but there’s a big change coming to your favorite iced beverage.

The coffee chain is changing its ice cubes.

Starbucks locations are slowly trading out its current cubes for “nugget ice.”

According to CNN, initial reactions to the new ice on Reddit are mixed, but passionate. Some said that the new ice is chewier or flakier and claim it’s similar to the ice used at Sonic and the Coffee Bean. CNN reported that the so-called “pellet ice” has some fans, but other people are worried that it will water down the drinks or change the texture of their Frappuccinos.

Read: Family charged $4,444 for tip during trip to Starbucks

The company told CNN that the nuggets don’t melt any faster and the switch to nuggets doesn’t mean customers will get any less ice since baristas are using the same ice scoop.

The company’s new iteration of ice has had a “resoundingly positive response” in its tests, it said.

Read: Family awarded $8.2 million after police handcuff, detain them in Starbucks parking lot

Starbucks said in a statement to CNN that the new ice machines use less water and will be rolled out to all its stores over the next several years.

Starbucks to invest $1B in wages, training (NCD)

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group