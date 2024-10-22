Downtown nightclubs’ lawsuit vs. city alleges ‘tirade’ and ‘retaliation’

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A close read of a complaint filed in September in federal court against the city of Orlando and Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith revealed serious allegations by the plaintiffs of unconstitutional behavior on the part of the city’s leaders.

Three Orlando companies affiliated with several downtown nightclubs filed the lawsuit against the city and Smith, challenging the city’s After Midnight Alcohol Sales Permit ordinance.

The lawsuit alleges that city officials threatened them with retaliation if they contested the ordinance or the related fees. The complaint does not provide details about who issued the alleged threat, the type of alleged action, or the specific circumstances under which it was made.

