Sheriff: 3 from Central Florida charged with kidnapping man inside home

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — Three people from Central Florida were arrested after deputies said they attacked and kidnapped a man inside his home.

Deputies said Ocala residents, 27-year-old Joe Trejo and 30-year-old Lennys Cotto, and a 17-year-old from Eustis are all facing charges.

The investigators said the suspects broke into a home in Okaloosa County, just west of Tallahassee.

Deputies said a man inside the home was attacked and forced into a car, but was able to escape.

The victims told deputies the intruders said they were looking for someone, but he didn’t have answers to their questions.

“These arrests are the result of a very rapid response and excellent work by our night shift patrol deputies and our investigators. They had to deal with multiple crime scenes and a complex evolving situation, and the outcome is commendable,” said Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden.

