Downtown Orlando haunted house in the works for Halloween

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

On Halloween, downtown Orlando is transformed into a major community festival. The streets are flooded with costumed partiers ready to show off their outfits and filling the nightclubs and bars along Orange Ave.

This year, one of those bars might play host to an immersive haunted house experience Orlando hasn’t seen before. The location is The Corner, a bar, comedy club and dance club that’s part of The Block.

Read: Eye on the tropics: Tracking the Tropical Wave

Managing partner John SanFelippo told Orlando Business Journal 302 Interactive team members were at the bar July 17 to digitally map the space as part of the process for developing the event. The scenario he described takes advantage of his connected venues.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group