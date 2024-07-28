Local

Eye on the tropics: Tracking the Tropical Wave

By George Waldenberger, WFTV.com and Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

Eye on the Tropics: 7/27/24 8 PM (WFTV)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 is monitoring a Tropical wave that will ‘interact with an area of disturbed weather’ and may form into a tropical depression by mid-next week.

It is too soon to know where it will be by next weekend and how organized it will be.

There is a formation chance of up to 40% over the next seven days for potentially named storm Debby.

