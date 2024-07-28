Eye on the tropics: Tracking the Tropical Wave

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 is monitoring a Tropical wave that will ‘interact with an area of disturbed weather’ and may form into a tropical depression by mid-next week.

It is too soon to know where it will be by next weekend and how organized it will be.

Saturday night 7/27- NHC is monitoring a system over the central Atlantic that could become a tropical depression next week around midweek near or over the northern Leeward Islands, Greater Antilles or

southwestern Atlantic Ocean. More: https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ pic.twitter.com/2qvZ5Z7CWf — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 27, 2024

There is a formation chance of up to 40% over the next seven days for potentially named storm Debby.

