Police: Boy, 13, ‘critical’ after being shot in Port Orange

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Port Orange police are investigating a shooting they say injured a child early Saturday.

Just before 2 a.m., officers responded the 1900 block of Creekwater Boulevard.

At the scene, they located a 13-year-old boy who they determined had been shot.

The child was taken to a hospital and last reported to be in critical condition, according to Port Orange Police Department.

Investigators told Channel 9 that while the shooting appeared to be accidental in nature, their investigation remained open and ongoing.

POPD is asking anyone with information about this case to contact the department at 386-506-5894.

