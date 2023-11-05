Downtown Orlando kicks off Fiesta in the Park this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Cox Media Group and the City of Orlando kicked off the 52nd Annual Fiesta in the Park on Saturday.

The event at Lake Eola Park showcases the beauty of the fall season and highlights exclusive artwork.

This is one of the city’s longest-running traditions.

Guests enjoyed live entertainment and savored flavors from a variety of food vendors.

They spoke to artists who traveled to Orlando from all around the state.

If you missed out on the festivities on Saturday, Fiesta in the Park will continue on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

