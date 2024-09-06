Downtown Orlando’s Fulcrum building gets spec suite makeover to lure tenants

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The Fulcrum building in downtown Orlando, which was sold in what one expert called a “crazy steal,” is building spec suites to attract tenants.

Spec suites involve the landlord building uniquely equipped spaces to be move-in ready for a variety of types of clients. Kevin Will, a broker with Orlando-based Foundry Commercial, which is handling the leasing, said the practice of creating spec suites has become popular in the Central Business District, especially after the pandemic.

“You have a more corporate mix of tenants, tenants that are willing to pay as far as rental rate, but they don’t want to go through the risk and responsibility of a buildout,” he said. “Spec suites is a program where the landlord takes on that risk.”

