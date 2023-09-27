A dozen dachshunds rescued by Brevard County shelter after owner’s death

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — There are more than a dozen dachshunds that will soon be looking for new homes in Central Florida.

SPCA of Brevard Adoption Center workers said they rescued 13 dachshunds and four cats after their owner passed away.

Workers said that is only half of the animals in the man’s care at the time of his death. They said the man’s friends and other rescues were able to take in more than half of his dogs and his farm animals and birds.

SPCA workers said members of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office animal service division were able to help transfer the babies to their shelter.

Officials said there are several steps the dogs and cats must go through before they go up for adoption, including being vetted and spayed/neutered. Those interested in adopting the animals are encouraged to keep tabs on SPCA’s website and social media pages.

The shelter is asking for donations for its annual Day of Giving on Friday to help continue to care for these animals and the others in their care. Donations can be made here.

“We always want to be there to help our community in times of need and we could not do it without your support,” officials said.

