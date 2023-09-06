Driver charged in fatal hit & run near Deltona Middle School

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A DeBary woman was arrested Wednesday, nearly four months after investigators say she caused a crash that left a man dead then briefly fled the scene.

Volusia County deputies responded to the intersection of Enterprise Road and Jena Drive shortly after noon on Wednesday, May 10 for reports of a collision between a pickup truck and a scooter.

The deputies arrived to find other drivers attempting to provide medical aid to the scooter rider, identified as 33-year-old David Radosta, but he was eventually pronounced dead at the scene by Volusia County EMS paramedics.

Deputies say the driver and sole occupant of the pickup truck, identified as 35-year-old Ashley Hill, briefly slowed down after the collision before speeding away from the scene and returning approximately 2 minutes later.

When Interviewed by traffic homicide investigators, deputies say Hill initially claimed Radosta had turned in front of her and spontaneously made statements that “it was an accident” and “I don’t know what I should do. I’ve had drinks last night.”

According to the report, when asked if she’d consent to having blood drawn, Hill replied, “I don’t want to be convicted of murder, sir.”

One deputy noted that Hill was already on the phone with an attorney as they interviewed her.

Deputies say Hill eventually refused to provide a voluntary blood sample and declined to allow them to search the truck when asked.

According to the report, investigators reviewed surveillance video from multiple businesses near the crash scene that clearly showed Radosta’s scooter traveling northbound on Enterprise Road as Hill, traveling southbound, attempted to make a left turn onto Jena Drive directly into Radosta’s path, violating his right of way.

The video then shows Hill slow down briefly before speeding away as other drivers attempt to assist Radosta.

Deputies also noted that there were two 911 calls made after the crash, none of which came from Hill.

Investigators ultimately determined Hill caused the crash that killed Radosta and failed to stop immediately, despite having ample room on the median to do so.

Deputies say the fact that she slowed down made it clear she was aware that a crash had occurred, but she never called 911 and made no attempts to render aid to Radosta.

Investigators secured a warrant Tuesday charging Hill with leaving the scene of a crash with death, a felony.

She was arrested Wednesday after turning herself in at the Volusia County jail and has since been released on $25,000 bail.

