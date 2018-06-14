Driver hits the wrong pedal; crashes into front of Amscot store in Palm Bay, firefighters say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - An Amscot store was damaged Thursday morning when a driver accidentally hit the gas instead of the brakes, sending the car into the front of the store, according to Palm Bay Fire and Rescue.
Palm Bay Fire and Rescue responded to the store along Malabar Road in Palm Bay.
Video from Skywitness 9HD showed shattered windows, twisted metal and damaged building materials all over the front sidewalk and parking lot.
Palm Bay Fire and Rescue said no one was hurt.
6/14/18 - #PBFR Engine 2 B-Shift crew responded to the Amscot on Malabar and Minton for a car into the building. The driver accidentally pushed the accelerator instead of the brake and drove through the corner of the business. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/JX3Q9t0FlV— Palm Bay Fire Rescue (@PBFR) June 14, 2018
