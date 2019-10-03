Driver's license must have gold star on top right-hand corner by October 2020

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Anyone planning on taking a flight next year should check their driver's license.
Starting Oct 1, 2020, a license will need to have a star on the top right-hand corner in order to take a domestic flight.
Nearly 280,000 people in Central Florida are missing the star on their license. More than 90,000 people alone reside in Orange County.
Drivers without a star on their license will need to go to the tax collector's office in person to get a new ID.
Local tax collector employees are responsible for validating people's identities.
"That requires showing us and scanning documents into the system, you know, birth certificates or passport proof of your Social Security number and two proofs of your residential address," said Scott Randolph, of the Orange County Tax Collector's Office.
New numbers from the state show Orange County has the most drivers in Central Florida without a new federally compliant license.
Even though roughly 92% of the county has a real ID, 92,000 people do not.
Orange County is followed by Brevard County at 48,000, then Volusia at 45,000. Seminole, Osceola and Lake counites have a total of 85,000 who still need the star.
"If you have relatives who don't live here in the state of Florida, talk to them if they are coming to visit.
Ask them, ‘Hey, do you have that star on the top right-hand corner of your driver's license?'" said Luis Olivero, of Orlando International Airport Affairs.
Florida has been issuing real ID compliant licenses since 2010.
