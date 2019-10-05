Driver sought after pedestrian dies in Orlovista hit-and-run, FHP says

ORLOVISTA, Fla. - Officials with the Florida Highway Patrol are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in Orlovista, according to investigators.
The crash happened on Colonial Drive and Charles Street around 9:15 p.m.
When officials arrived they found the pedestrian deceased. The driver of the vehicle fled the area, according to FHP.
Victim information has yet to be released.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
