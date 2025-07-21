Woman’s account of fiance’s deadly stabbing has inconsistencies, investigators say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A vacation turned deadly for a Georgia couple visiting Florida after Osceola County deputies say an argument ended with this woman stabbing her fiancé to death.

This all unfolded at the Westgate Vacation Villas Saturday morning.

Jameilah Goodine, 32, stood before a judge Monday afternoon. She’s accused of stabbing her fiancé, Harold Mundy, in the chest while vacationing in Central Florida.

“They were here on vacation from Georgia and obviously some sort of altercation,” said Capt. Kimberly Montes with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say Goodine told them the two were in a heated argument.

She admitted to arming herself with a knife and threatening to stab Mundy if he approached her.

Court documents say Goodine claims Mundy grabbed her hands while she had a grip on the knife and forced the blade into his chest.

“She was using that knife as protection is what she stated to deputies,” said Capt. Montes.

Deputies say Goodine also admitted to washing the knife with water and putting it back in the drawer before they got to the villas.

“That’s typically not something we see happen in a true self-defense type claim. That did strike the deputies as odd,” said Capt. Montes.

An autopsy revealed inconsistencies. Court documents say the chief medical examiner found scratches on the victim’s face showing signs of a struggle. Investigators say the evidence and her story just didn’t line up.

“There were other things that were not consistent with the story she told; therefore, the arrest was made,” said Capt. Montes.

Investigators say four children were also inside when the stabbing happened. Goodine is charged with second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence.

