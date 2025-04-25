Another dry day Friday, but rain is finally in sight for Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — It might sound like a broken record, but it’s going to be another hot and dry day in Central Florida.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said daytime highs Friday will hit the upper 80s and low 90s in most of the Channel 9 viewing area.

At our beaches, however, highs should again top out in the low 80s due to the east wind.

This weekend will bring about some changes.

It will be hotter, with more communities climbing into the 90s.

On Sunday, Orlando is expected to hit 92°.

Crimi said the most important aspect of Sunday’s forecast will be the slight chance for isolated showers late in the day.

A better chance — about 40% — for some much-needed rain arrives on Monday.

