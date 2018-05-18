ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - For the first time in its 47-year history, Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom will serve alcohol at all of its sit-down table-service restaurants.
The theme park is introducing beer and wine to three sit-down restaurants that previously did not serve alcohol.
Until now, Magic Kingdom had a strict no-alcohol policy. For years, Epcot’s World Showcase was the only Walt Disney World theme park area that served alcohol to guests.
In 2012, Magic Kingdom opened its “Beauty and the Beast” themed restaurant Be Our Guest in the expanded area of Fantasyland. It was the first restaurant in the park to serve alcohol, and since then the park has been slowly adding adult beverages to more of its menus.
Alcohol has already been available throughout Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom theme parks.
Alcoholic beverages remain off-limits at Magic Kingdom’s “quick service” counter eateries.
