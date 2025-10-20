Dryer weather ahead after Sunday downpours; watching Invest 98L in tropics

ORLANDO, Fla. — After heavy downpours on Sunday, the weather is expected to dry out for the work week, with mostly clear conditions inland and at the coast.

Evening Forecast: Sunday, October 18, 2025 (WFTV)

While the inland areas will see clearer skies, beachgoers should be cautious due to a higher risk of rip currents.

In the tropics, Invest 98L is moving west through the southern Caribbean and has a good chance to develop later this week.

The next storm name in the sequence is Melissa, which will be assigned if Invest 98L develops into a tropical storm.

