Dryer weather ahead after Sunday downpours; watching Invest 98L in tropics

ORLANDO, Fla. — After heavy downpours on Sunday, the weather is expected to dry out for the work week, with mostly clear conditions inland and at the coast.
While the inland areas will see clearer skies, beachgoers should be cautious due to a higher risk of rip currents.
In the tropics, Invest 98L is moving west through the southern Caribbean and has a good chance to develop later this week.
The next storm name in the sequence is Melissa, which will be assigned if Invest 98L develops into a tropical storm.
