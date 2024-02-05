Eatonville is looking for an artist for this local project

EATONVILLE, Fla. — The Town of Eatonville Community Redevelopment Agency seeks an artist to paint a mural.

The town is looking for an artist to design a mural for the Town of Eatonville Community pool.

Interested artists must submit their designs to the Eatonville CRA by the deadline.

The deadline to submit a design is Feb. 29 at 11:59 p.m.

If selected to paint the mural, the Town of Eatonville CRA will purchase the supplies needed to complete the mural.

Artists will have to volunteer their time to paint the 560-square-foot wall.

The Town of Eatonville CRA will meet with the artist in March and begin painting the mural in April.

The mural will be set to open in May during Memorial Day weekend.

The Town of Eatonville call for artist (The Town of Eatonville)

