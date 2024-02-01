Central Florida celebrates: Black History Month events planned throughout February

ORLANDO, Fla. — Thursday marks the first day of Black History Month.

Communities across Central Florida will recognize the contributions of African Americans with a series of events planned throughout the month of February.

See a comprehensive list of commemorative events being held in Central Florida this month below, arranged by county:





Brevard County

Saturday, Feb. 17

Black History Month event at the Eau Gallie Library

The Eau Gallie Library will host a “Black Superhero Showcase” featuring a showing of the first episode of the animated television series “Static Shock” at 3 p.m., followed by Black Superhero Trivia starting at 4 p.m. Ages 13 and up.





Lake County

Saturday, Feb. 3

Tavares African American Heritage Festival

Sponsored by the City of Tavares and hosted by the Tavares African American Heritage Organization, the 2024 Heritage Festival will feature a special performance by the Bethune-Cookman University Gospel Choir, as well as live performances by other local entertainers. The festival is being held at Wooten Park on Ruby Street and runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 3rd. It’s free and open to the public.





Marion County

Tuesday, Feb. 6

City of Ocala Black History Month Program: African American Businesses in Marion County

The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks department will host a new program for Black History Month, African American Business in Marion County, at the Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place located at 1821 NW 21st Ave., Tuesday, Feb. 6, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A reflection on the “rich history of African American Business” in Marion County, the event will highlight contributions to the county’s growth. It’s free and open to the public with no registration required.

Orange County

Thursday, Feb. 1

Orlando International Airport Salute to African-American Astronauts

In recognition of space travel and Black History Month, Orlando International Airport is honoring the contributions of African-American astronauts in the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) program with a special exhibit on Level 3 of the Main Terminal, near the security checkpoint for Gates 70-129. The salute to 18 African-American astronauts will be on display through March 7.





Sat. Feb. 3

Winter Park Family Math Festival “Stitching the Seams with Mathematics” exhibit

Winter Park’s fourth annual Family Math Festival will feature a special exhibit created by local students for Black History Month that showcases a quit highlighting contributions of Black mathematicians and scientists throughout history. The Festival runs from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3 at Shady Park, 721 W. New England Ave.





Monday, Feb. 5

City of Orlando Black History Month Art Exhibit opening reception

At 5 p.m. Monday, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, District 5 City Commissioner Regina Hill and District 6 City Commissioner Bakari Burns will host the opening reception of the City of Orlando’s Black History Month Art Exhibition, celebrating the creativity, inspiration and cultural heritage of Black visual artists. The art exhibition runs from Monday, February 5, 2024, until Sunday, March 31, 2024.





Thursday, Feb. 8

What’s Up Downtown Parramore Historic Bus Tour

Another event hosted by District 5 City Commissioner Regina Hill, the city will continue its celebration of Black History Month with a focus on Black American stories of achievement, perseverance and resilience in the Parramore neighborhood through a historic bus tour, including a stop at Tinker Field and the Dr. J.B. Callahan Neighborhood Center. Following the tour, guests will enjoy complimentary admission to the Wells’ Built Museum of African American History and Culture. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tour reservations are required in advance. Click here to sign up.





Orlando Magic Black History Month Celebration

The Orlando Magic will hold a Black History Month Celebration during their Feb. 8 home game against the San Antonio Spurs. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.





Tuesday, Feb. 20

City of Orlando’s Black History Month Community Celebration Event

The annual Black History Month Community Event celebrates the positive influences of Black Americans in the Central Florida community. The free event will include appearances by Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, City Commissioners, City of Orlando Poet Laureate Shawn Welcome, Standing Ovation Dancers, saxophonist James Johnson, entertainment, music, food and the debut of the City Beautiful Voices, a choir featuring city employees. The event Starts at 5 p.m. at Camping World Stadium.





Saturday, Feb. 24

Eatonville “Black History Speaks” event

Eatonville’s Black History Speaks” event brings together influential speakers to shar their stories and celebrate the town’s rich culture. The outdoor event includes a free tour of St. Lawrence AME Church. The main event begins at 2 p.m. at the Eatonville Chamber of Commerce at 213 West Kennedy Blvd.





City of Orlando Fair Housing Fair

The City of Orlando’s Office of Human Relations is hosting the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development-sponsored Fair Housing Fair as an opportunity for the community to learn more about the City of Orlando’s Chapter 57 Ordinance and its discrimination protections under the Fair Housing Act. This family friendly event will feature local community organizations, free credit checks and mortgage counseling, games, music, food, and Fair Housing training sessions courtesy of Community Legal Services of Mid-Florida, Inc. and Florida Legal Services. It starts at 10 a.m. at the Grand Avenue Neighborhood Center at 800 Grand Street. Click here for more information.

Osceola County

Thursday, Feb. 15

Kissimmee “Celebration in Black” festival

Scheduled for 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at St. Cloud Lakefront Park, the festival features arts and crafts, carnival games, face panting, soul food and cultural gift items. There will also be free performances by youth step groups and local jazz, gospel and hip hop entertainers.





Sunday Feb. 18

Black History in Osceola County, Volume II: The Sports Edition

The City of Kissimmee will host a viewing of a documentary depicting the life of Black Americans from Kissimmee, St. Cloud, and Narcoossee who have made significant contributions to sports. 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Kissimmee City Hall Commission Chambers.





Saturday, Feb. 24

Kissimmee Civic Center African American Read-In

The City of Kissimmee has partnered with Osceola Library System for the 2nd Annual African American Read-In which celebrates history with a wide range of inspirational and humorous selections from African American literature being read aloud. Enjoy musical selections and light refreshment as well. 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Kissimmee Civic Center.

