Century-old Groveland church receives partial donation for needed roof repair

GROVELAND, Fla. — A local century-old church in need of major repairs now has a glimmer of hope.

First Missionary Baptist Church in Groveland is one of the oldest black churches in the city.

Church leaders said it sustained roof damage during Hurricane Ian in September 2022.

The church was at risk of closing due to the $60,000 price tag to fix the roof.

The church’s pastor said it has received a $5,000 donation from a community member.

The church still needs at least $55,000, but now they are hopeful it won’t have to close.

