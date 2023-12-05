Prominent local developer eyes major project in downtown Groveland

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The developer behind one of Central Florida’s well-known mixed-use centers is in talks to buy around 20 acres in downtown Groveland — in a move that could be a game changer for the growing Lake County suburb.

Ross Halle, senior vice president for Orlando-based Avalon Park Group, confirmed to Orlando Business Journal that his firm has about 30 acres under contract near the northwest corner of Broad Street’s intersection with Lake Avenue in downtown Groveland. Avalon Park Group is the developer behind east Orange County’s popular Avalon Park Orlando mixed-use community.

Halle stressed it is still early days for the deal, which is six weeks into a four-month due diligence period and would take about one year from now to close — but nonetheless indicated he views the site as a great opportunity to put a new spin on a type of development it typically has had success with in more suburban environments.

