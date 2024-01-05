Century-old Central Florida church faces closure while waiting for hurricane assistance from FEMA

GROVELAND, Fla. — One of the oldest Black churches in Groveland said it may have to close its sanctuary for good.

Its pastor, Issac Wilkes Sr., said it’s been waiting for assistance for over a year after Hurricane Ian damaged the church’s roof.

During that wait, conditions have gotten worse and unsafe.

Wilkes said the church has been quoted nearly $60,000 to fix the roof.

It’s a problem that started from the outside. For insurance to step in, a $16,000 deductible was needed. That’s all money the pastor says the church does not have.

Wilkes is preparing for the chance of rain this weekend.

“I pray every morning for the roof,” he said.

Prayers have been consistent since Hurricane Ian, which left a gaping hole and ripped shingles of the first missionary Baptist church roof.

“That’s when the church started leaking from the outside to the inside,” Wilkes said.

With each rain shower and storm, the damage spreads and soaks into the pews and service.

The church has been a staple in the community for 129 years; because of the damage, it may have to close.

“If we don’t get it fixed in a timely basis, I don’t think we’ll be able to retain the congregation that we have,” Wilkes said.

Wilkes said the church can’t afford the $60,000 it’s been quoted to replace the roof. It applied for financial assistance through the SBA and FEMA at the start of 2023. But they’re still waiting for the agencies to process its application.

“the lord’s house is supposed to be a house of God and should be a house to come to worship in peace and happiness,” Wilkes said.

While the peace and happiness are disrupted, Wilkes adds another prayer.

“I prayed on yesterday and called you and you were here today to do the interview,” he said.

Emails from FEMto the church say the processing is taking a while but that FEMA has to wait on the SBA.

“We’re going to get the roof, I don’t know when,” Wilkes said. “But I pray to God, I have faith in God, and believe in God and all things are possible through God.”

The pastor hopes to retire next year and wants to make sure there’s a church to pass on to the next generation. Channel 9 is still awaiting FEMA’s response regarding the process and delay.

