Eatonville Town Council refuses to join lawsuit over historical school site sale

EATONVILLE, Fla. — The town of Eatonville will not join a lawsuit surrounding the sale of a historical school site.

The Southern Poverty Law Center sued the Orange County School District earlier this year after it sold Hungerford School Site to Dr. Phillips Charities.

The lawsuit claims the sale was conducted in secret and without public input.

SPLC filed the lawsuit on behalf of an Eatonville advocacy group.

The Eatonville town council voted unanimously Tuesday night not to join the lawsuit.

“I am not in support of joining a lawsuit that we are not a party to because we have some real traction going at this point,” said Eatonville Mayor Ruthie Critton. “I think that if we just focus on what our responsibilities are and what our rights are as a community and as a governing body, I think we have enough fight to stand in the paint to make sure Eatonville gets its due diligence.”

Dr. Phillips Charities plans to develop the site into a mixed-use development. The groundbreaking could happen in October once the contract surrounding the sale is finalized.

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