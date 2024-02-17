Economic forecast a peek at 2024 metro Orlando’s areas of growth

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Many Central Florida businesses are feeling good about the economy, despite the looming threat of a slowdown or recession.

Sean Snaith, director of the University of Central Florida’s Institute for Economic Forecasting, said there is a possibility the national economy could slow down, but the state and region are poised to avoid the worst of impacts compared to prior similar slow periods. The U.S. would either be in for a potential recession or a period of low growth.

Read: Florida high school requires permission slips for students to see Disney’s ‘Tangled’

Snaith said the region and state are prepared for any situation compared to others, due to the strength of the local labor market as well as other factors like population growth.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group