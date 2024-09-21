Edgewater residents discuss flooding issues at special city meeting

EDGEWATER, Fla. — The City of Edgewater held a special meeting Friday night to discuss recent flooding issues. The agenda also included the possibility of a building moratorium.

Residents told Eyewitness News they had to wade through waist-deep water over the weekend.

They added they had not experienced flooding like that in nearly two years.

“Of course Hurricane Ian was the worst, but last week, we had a three-hour rain, and my entire backyard, I would say up to 15 feet from the house, was underwater,” said Ray Del Grecco.

It’s not clear what is causing the issues. Some neighbors believe it’s over development while others said it’s improper maintenance by city officials.

“The mayor said he was going to dredge the canals and that never happened,” said Marie.

The city opened a sandbag site Thursday on 26th street and Hibiscus Drive. Saturday, the community plans to hold a drainage ditch cleanup at 8 a.m.

