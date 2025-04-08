GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Gators are celebrating a thrilling win over the Houston Cougars in the NCAA men’s basketball championship.

The Gators were behind the Cougars by 12 points before rallying to victory.

The game came down to the final seconds with a final score of 65 to 63.

Photos: Florida Gators celebrate thrilling NCAA men’s basketball championship win

More than 800 miles away in Gainesville, students had a watch party in the O’Connell Center.

Hours later, the arena erupted at the sound of the final buzzer.

This is the third time in history the Gators have won the NCAA men’s basketball championship.

See the celebrations in the video above.

