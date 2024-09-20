Free sandbags available to residents and businesses at recently-flooded Orlando nonprofit

ORLANDO, Fla. — A local nonprofit said it wants to share an important message before another storm brings heavy rains to the area.

United Against Poverty (UP Orlando) is offering free sandbags to SoDo-area residents and businesses.

The organization’s own property along West Michigan Street recently suffered extensive damage due to localized flooding over Labor Day weekend.

Staff and volunteers spent the holiday draining water, mopping floors, airing out offices, and deciding what items were salvageable after water poured into the building.

UP Orlando has partnered with Residential Building Supply, Orlando Regional Realtor Association and the SoDo Main Street District to offer the free sandbags.

UP Orlando said it prides itself in being able to offer services to those in need during times of disaster.

Its Member Share Grocery Program provides affordable food, as well as household and personal hygiene items, to more than 450 families daily and more than 27,000 families monthly.

“It’s very simple, UP Orlando cannot close. Our members count on us to be here to feed their families, to guide them through crisis, and empower them to lift themselves into economic self-sufficiency,” Executive Director Anjali Vaya said.

It’s a proactive move of sorts.

“We cannot wait for another storm surge, so UP Orlando decided to act today, and our partners have helped us to prepare for upcoming storms with sand, sand bags, and shovels. Now we want to help our local businesses and residents to protect their livelihoods and homes as well,” Vaya added.

Orlando nonprofit damaged by flooding United Against Poverty cleanup underway after heavy rains. (WFTV staff)

Organizers said sand bags and sand are free and available on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.

Dates and hours are as follows:

Thurs. 9/19 - Sat. 9/21: 11a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mon. 9/23 - Fri. 9/27: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sandbag pickup will be located at 2894 Illiana Court, Orlando, Florida 32806

Visitors should ring the doorbell at address listed above for further instructions.

