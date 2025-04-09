Bondsman accused of trading women bail for sex released from Orange County jail

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A bail bondsman in Orange County who was arrested in October for sex trafficking has been released from jail.

Channel 9 was there when Russell Moncrief was released Tuesday night.

Moncrief walked out of jail across the street from the bail bond business on John Young Parkway, which he had owned for years.

Investigators say Moncrief used his position to prey on vulnerable women inside the jail, offering bail for sexual favors and even allegedly selling them to others.

After months behind bars, that changed last night.

While he’s no longer in a cell, his freedom is limited by house arrest and a GPS tracker.

This release likely comes with many conditions as the legal process continues.

This case has shocked Orlando, raising serious questions about the bail bonds system and its safeguards.

