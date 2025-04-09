‘Puts lives at risk’: Men run from deputies after crashing into innocent driver on I-4, sheriff says

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Two men are in jail after they reportedly led law enforcement on a reckless chase down Interstate 4.

Deputies in Hillsborough County said the chase led to a dangerous crash on I-4 in Polk County.

Deputies said the incident happened after both men fled from them during a traffic stop.

After the crash, the men ran into a nearby warehouse.

According to a report, they changed their clothes inside the building before walking out.

Polk County deputies arrested them as they walked outside of the warehouse.

