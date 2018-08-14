Elderly man carjacked in Lockhart neighborhood, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was arrested after he allegedly carjacked a man in his 80s in the Lockhart neighborhood Tuesday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said the suspect pushed the elderly man out of his beige Dodge Neon on Hilton Way around 9:30 a.m. before driving away in the car.
The victim was bleeding from the head, neighbors said, but officials said his injuries were minor.
The suspect, who is in his 20s, made it to a wooded area behind a church on the 7500 block of Forest City Road., deputies said.
Deputies said the suspect jumped out of the stolen car and ran before they were able to catch up with him.
Officials have not yet identified the suspect.
