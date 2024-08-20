Election officials have these reminders for Primary day voters

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Central Floridians are heading to the polls today to vote in the 2024 Primary Election.

Before Tuesday, more than 1.9 million Floridians had already cast ballots.

Nearly 1.3 million residents had voted by mail and just over 600,000 people cast their ballots at early-voting sites.

In Orange County, more than 200 polling locations are staffed and stocked with everything needed for Tuesday’s Primary Election.

At last report, Orange County was leading the voter turnout in Central Florida.

“It’s an opportunity to cast their voice, let their voice be heard in the election process,” Glen Gilzean, the county’s Supervisor of Elections, said. “There is absolutely something on the ballot for everyone.”

Residents must go to their assigned polling locations to vote in Tuesday’s primary.

“Either look on the back of your voter registration card, or go on our website, type in your address, you’ll be able to identify exactly where your poll is,” Gilzean said. “It’s super important you must vote at your precinct.”

If a resident still has a vote by mail ballot, for the vote to count, it must be dropped off at the Supervisor of Elections Office by 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Postmarks do not count.

7 p.m. is also when polls close.

