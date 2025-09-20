Elementary school reopens as Volusia’s first STEM magnet school

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A new school has reopened in Volusia County, marking the district’s first magnet STEM school.

The new Edith L. Starke Elementary School, which accommodates 650 students, celebrated its opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by several neighbors who had attended the original school built in the 1950s.

The construction of the new Starke Elementary is funded partly by a half-cent sales tax, providing the district with the necessary resources to enhance educational opportunities.

Teachers for the new school report on Monday, while students begin classes on Tuesday.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group