Elite private school buys Lake County land

An entity connected to a high-ranking South Florida private school has bought land in Lake County.

WDL Property Holdings 8 LLC — which is tied to Plantation-based American Heritage Schools — on May 14 bought 56.97 acres at 4505 Britt Road in Mount Dora from Cattle, Groves and Hay LLC for $3.98 million, according to a deed posted to Lake County records.

Representatives with the school were not immediately available for comment regarding what is next for the property. The land currently is zoned for agricultural uses.

