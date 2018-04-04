0 Embry-Riddle Aeronautical student, FAA examiner die in Volusia County plane crash

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Two people have died in a plane crash in Volusia County, deputies said.

The crash happened at 9:54 a.m. Wednesday at 1496 Tomoka Farms Road, near the Daytona Flea and Farmers Market.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said no distress call was made from the people inside the Piper PA-28 plane.

The identities of the passengers on the plane and the owner of the plane have not been released, but, one of the people killed was a student at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and another was a Federal Aviation Administration examiner.

"The wing flew off and all of a sudden we thought it was going to hit us, and then all of a sudden, it just fell and the airplane went straight down," said an eyewitness who chose to remain anonymous.

Chitwood said it appears the plane broke apart in midair because the tail of the plane was found 100 to 200 feet from the wreckage.

"It could have been a lot worse. Fortunately for us, the plane crashed in a field. All you see behind us is cows, but a quarter of a mile to the north, and you are in the flea market and the campground," Chitwood said.

It's not clear where the plane was headed, but Chitwood said preliminary investigation revealed it was on a training flight from Daytona Beach International Airport.NTSB and the FAA are investigating the crash.

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University officials are providing counseling to students and staff. They said they've grounded all their planes for the time being.

