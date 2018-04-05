  • Document: Full statement from Embry-Riddle on Daytona Beach plane crash

    Updated:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Document: Full statement from Embry-Riddle on Daytona Beach plane crash

  • Headline Goes Here

    Daughter of poisoned spy says she's recovering

  • Headline Goes Here

    The Latest: Russia won't believe probe it isn't part of

  • Headline Goes Here

    The Latest: Trump undecided on troop levels at border

  • Headline Goes Here

    Bollywood star Salman Khan gets 5 years for poaching deer