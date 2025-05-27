‘A fireball’: Boat explosion injures 11 at Florida marina

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — An explosion on a boat in South Florida sent 11 people to the hospital.

It happened on Monday near a yacht club in Fort Lauderdale.

One of the victims said a fireball erupted when they started the boat.

“I heard a loud explosion. When I looked at the boat, I seen it was looking like gas vapor, went into the air. I see people jump in the water,” said witness Christopher Blackwood.

Some of the people on the boat were badly burned to the point where they were taken to a burn center in Miami.

Officials said a dog was also rescued from the boat.on

