  • Embry-Riddle graduate to make debut on ‘Jeopardy!' this week

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    An Embry-Riddle alumna will make her debut as a contestant on "Jeopardy!" this week.

    Barbara Walton, a retired air traffic controller, will compete on the quiz show Wednesday night.

    Walton, of Rockledge, will be a participant in the 36th season of "Jeopardy!," which premiered Sept. 9.

