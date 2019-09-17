Embry-Riddle graduate to make debut on ‘Jeopardy!' this week

An Embry-Riddle alumna will make her debut as a contestant on "Jeopardy!" this week.
Barbara Walton, a retired air traffic controller, will compete on the quiz show Wednesday night.
Walton, of Rockledge, will be a participant in the 36th season of "Jeopardy!," which premiered Sept. 9.
