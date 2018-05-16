Employee stole 735 cellphones, worth nearly $600K, Casselberry police say

CASSELBERRY, Fla. - An Orlando man has been arrested after he was accused of stealing nearly $600,000 worth of cellphones, Casselberry police said.
Yrad Torres, 31, faces charges of fraud and dealing in stolen property, investigators said.
Related Headlines
The investigation into Torres began in November when the regional director at Cellular Sales, which is an authorized Verizon retailer store, noticed there were irregular transfers of cellphones between two stores, police said.
>>> Download the free WFTV news app <<<
Torres told investigators during questioning that he had “expletive up,” and had been selling the iPhones to another guy who would sell the phones on eBay and Craigslist, police said.
Torres was fired, but agreed to cooperate in the investigation, police said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}