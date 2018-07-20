Employees find 6-foot-long Burmese python at Florida loading dock

DORAL, Fla. - A more than 6-foot-long Burmese python was found in a loading dock of a freight company in Florida Thursday.
The python was spotted at the loading dock on Northwest 25th Street in Doral by employees.
Gary Wilcox of AA Native Wildlife said the snake’s hissing sound is its defense mechanism.
"You see those teeth? Those teeth are about 120 ridge back teeth there," he said.
Wilcox drove from Miami-Dade to rescue the python.
"We arrived. We basically saw this snake in the wheel well. We did what we could. Manny and myself tried to remove the snake out of the wheel well. There's a canal system here in Doral that runs directly to the Everglades, and as you know, Doral does board at the Everglades,” Wilcox said.
Wilcox said the python looked malnourished for its size and maturity, and is a danger to people and pets.
The python will be cared for by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation in Davie.
