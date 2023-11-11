Employees of Maitland restaurant speak to Channel 9 after unexpected closure

MAITLAND, Fla. — Several former employees for the Outpost Kitchen Restaurant in Maitland told Channel 9 that they felt blindsided after the business was shutdown -- leaving them without a job.

The Maitland restaurant was permanently closed on Thursday, leaving many wondering what happened.

On Thursday, when employees showed up for work, they found “for lease” and “permanently closed” signs on the doors and windows.

Attorneys for the property told Channel 9 that it wasn’t until Thursday that the sheriff’s office came to enforce the eviction.

“Right now, I’m just trying to figure it out, trying to apply to jobs, and you know, get myself back on my feet,” said former employee Briana McVay.

McVay had just started as a line cook last month.

Hannah Schaeffer was the kitchen manager of the restaurant and told Channel 9 that employees are completely in the dark right now.

They’re two of about 30 people out of a job after restaurant owners Julie and Kevin Casey were faced with an eviction notice on Oct. 25.

Attorneys for the property told Eyewitness News that eviction notice came after months of trying to work out a payment plan with the restaurant.

Employees told Channel 9 that every time they brought up their concerns, they were reassured everything would be okay.

The Casey’s release a statement saying: “they did everything they could to make the outpost a special place for employees and guests... And they appreciate the love and support.”

“I just pray that they make this right. They, they know what they’re doing. They know if they’ve done. We have a really good team here. That’s all supporting each other,” McVay added.

The employees said they’re not looking for handouts; they’re looking for opportunities from another business to take on their team.

