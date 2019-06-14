End of an era: Magic dancers to be replaced by 'The 407' dance crew

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's the end of an era for a form of entertainment at the Amway Center.
After 30 years, the Orlando Magic are going in a different direction with their dance team.
The next time a group of dancers take the court, it won't be a group of young women like fans are accustomed to.
"A little sad at first, because it has been quite a legacy," said former Magic dancer and choreographer Darla Hayward.
The Orlando Magic dancers were assembled before the Magic ever took the court, getting fans excited a year before the team played a game.
The team set an August casting call for tryouts for the Magic dancers replacement, The 407.
The 407 will be a hip hop dance crew made up of both men and women.
Claims of sexism or exploitation have been the argument for a new direction in entertainment. Hayward believes the change is more of an effort to "wow" the crowd.
"I think the crowd is going to see something exciting and fresh," Hayward said. "It's going to be on the same level as we have been able to provide the past 30 years."
Auditions for The 407 begin August 10.
