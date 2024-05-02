ORLANDO, Fla. — Ready to share you love of photographer while highlighting the Orlando’s rich history?

The theme for the 2025 Historic Preservation Board calendar and photography competition will focus on Orlando’s historic College Park Neighborhood.

According to a news release, redevelopment pressures continue in this urban neighborhood not protected by local ordinances and is in danger of losing its shared cultural heritage.

For the purposes of this competition, College Park is bounded by Par Street on the North, Golfview Street on the south, S. Rio Grande to the West and Interstate 4 to the East.

Read: Universal Orlando shares new details about ‘Super Nintendo World’ at Epic Universe

Check out this map of the boundaries:

College Park Calendar Photo Competition Enter for a chance to be part of Orlando’s 2025 Historic Preservation Board calendar contest

College Park was absorbed into the city limits in April 1923 when the Chamber of Commerce petitioned the City Commission to expand the city’s northern boundary to Par Street.

The naming of streets after Ivy League colleges was started by Walter Rose when he planned his Rosemere Development in 1921.

Other developers would carry on the naming convention believing it helped sell lots.

The 1926 Miami Hurricane drove away northern buyers abruptly ending the Florida Land Boom.

Read: Dozens of threatened snakes released to help restore balance to Florida’s ecosystem

Vacant lots outnumbered houses in some subdivisions until soldiers returning from World War II reignited the boom.

The Historic Preservation Board believes College Park is in “danger of losing its architectural character found in the historical styles of Colonial Revival, Craftsman, Mediterranean Revival, Minimal Traditional, Mission, Neoclassical Revival, and Tudor Revival,” the release stated.

For photographs to be eligible, subject matter should be from structures that are at least 50 years old (generally, pre-1970) and be located within the boundaries.

Submissions can be of entire structure or of individual details.

Selected images may be paired in the calendar with a historic photograph for comparison.

Read: Orlando’s Museum of Illusions honors Florida teachers with free admission

Organizers encourage submitted photographs to be of areas outside the Lake Adair/Lake Concord and Lake Ivanhoe Historic Districts.

Submissions must be postmarked by July 8, 2024 at 5 p.m.

CLICK HERE, to find out how you can enter the contest.

A $100 honorarium will be awarded to each photographer whose picture is selected for the 2025 Historic Preservation Board Calendar.

The theme of last year’s calendar was the Lake Lawsone Historic District and can be VIEWED HERE, as well as other previous calendars.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group